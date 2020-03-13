Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:41s - Published < > Embed
Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

Colorado’s largest school district is canceling classes for three weeks in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Denver Public Schools will cancel classes for 3 weeks to mitigate spread of coronavirus

BUSINESSES.



Recent related news from verified sources

Denver to close all public schools for 3 weeks to fight spread of coronavirus

Denver Public Schools will close all schools in the state's largest district beginning Monday through...
Denver Post - Published

Honduras orders two-week school closure over coronavirus

The Honduran government said on Thursday that all schools, both public and private, would close for...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

theblondehoney

𝓐𝓵𝔂𝓼𝓱𝓪💖 RT @KyleClark: Denver Public Schools will offer free meals to students who need them during the closure to students through Apr 7. 8-9am br… 39 seconds ago

sabrinamarxuach

Sabrina in Colorado #DemCast RT @KDVR: DPS CLOSING SCHOOLS: Superintendent Susana Cordova just announced students will not have classes from March 16 until April 7 due… 6 minutes ago

sabrinamarxuach

Sabrina in Colorado #DemCast RT @denverpost: JUST IN: Denver Public Schools will close all schools in the state’s largest district beginning Monday through April 6 in a… 6 minutes ago

WinterDaisy

Marian RT @KyleClark: NEW: Denver Public Schools will close Monday March 16 through Friday April 3. Briefing is live on Ch20/9NEWS.com/9NEWS app.… 2 hours ago

mollysocal

 RT @EmilyForCO: .@DPSNewsNow has announced Denver Public Schools will close March 16-April 6. During those 3 weeks grab and go lunch availa… 2 hours ago

radicallymoder8

Based Boomer Remover RT @radicallymoder8: 40-70% of the US will get corona. Yet Denver Public Schools Still Close. https://t.co/jvVrakCZHn 2 hours ago

radicallymoder8

Based Boomer Remover 40-70% of the US will get corona. Yet Denver Public Schools Still Close. https://t.co/jvVrakCZHn 2 hours ago

Dublin_Capital

Dublin Capital Group @yellowandy Most everyone I know is on some sort of stay home work rotation, and Denver Schools are closing down fo… https://t.co/T5MisHeK6I 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado lawmakers considering possibility of suspending legislative session [Video]Colorado lawmakers considering possibility of suspending legislative session

The Colorado Democratic leadership held a last-minute meeting Thursday to speak with their caucus members about possibly suspending the legislative session in the wake of the spread of the novel..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:34Published

Coronavirus in Colorado schools [Video]Coronavirus in Colorado schools

What measures are being taken at schools across Colorado to protect our kids from the disease? Denver7's Liz Gelardi reports.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.