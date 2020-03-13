Global  

UK needs to get COVID-19 for 'immunity'

UK needs to get COVID-19 for 'immunity'

UK needs to get COVID-19 for 'immunity'

Sir Patrick Vallance tells Sky News about 60% of people will need to become infected in order for the UK to enjoy "herd immunity".

