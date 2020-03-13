Global  

Betty White is fine

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Betty White is fine
If you've see Betty White trending on Twitter, don't worry!
Betty White is fine

A HOLLYWOOD ICON WOULD LIKEYOU TO KNOW SHE'S ALIVE ANDWELL.PEOPLE ON TWITTER HAVE BEENWORRIED ABOUT BETTY WHITEAFTER LEARNING TOM HANKS ANDHIS WIFE RITA WILSON TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

AREPRESENTATIVE FOR THE98-YEAR-OLD ACTRESS TOLD THETODAY SHOW THAT, BETTY ISFINE.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABO



Coronavirus: Betty White representative says star is 'fine' after fans express concern

One fan asked if the 'Golden Girls' star could be given her own quarantine
Independent - Published


