Betty White is fine

A HOLLYWOOD ICON WOULD LIKEYOU TO KNOW SHE'S ALIVE ANDWELL.PEOPLE ON TWITTER HAVE BEENWORRIED ABOUT BETTY WHITEAFTER LEARNING TOM HANKS ANDHIS WIFE RITA WILSON TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS.

AREPRESENTATIVE FOR THE98-YEAR-OLD ACTRESS TOLD THETODAY SHOW THAT, BETTY ISFINE.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABO