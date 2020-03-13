Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Multiple Schools In Massachusetts Announce Closures During Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Schools In Massachusetts Announce Closures During Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Multiple Schools In Massachusetts Announce Closures During Coronavirus Fears
WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears [Video]Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears

Multiple Late-Night Shows Suspend Production Amid Coronavirus Fears On Thursday night, CBS and NBC announced that a number of their late-night shows based in New York City would cease airing. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus [Video]Michelle O’Neill calls for Northern Ireland schools to close over coronavirus

Stormont Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said schools, universities and colleges in Northern Ireland should close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She claimed the public were..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.