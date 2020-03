Yes! Pics - 3/12/20

THE CORONAVIRUS HAS MANY PEOPLEON ALERT... AND AVOIDING PUBLICPLACES.... BUTBLOOD DONATION CENTERS HOPETHEY'RE NOT AMONG THEM.AS NIKKI HAUSER REPORTS -- THEYSAY THE NEED... IS GREATER THANEVER.BILL DURNAL KNOWS ALL TOO WELLHOW IMPORTANT GIVING BLOOD IS.BILL DURNAL/ BLOOD DONOR:"SHE WAS KEPT ALIVE BY BLOODDONATIONS FOR QUITE A WHILE."HIS LATE WIFE HAD LEUKEMIA ANDHE HAS BEEN GIVING BLOOD EVERSINCE.NOW SAYING IT MAKES A DIFFERENCEFOR SO MANY.:16 - :19BILL DURNAL/ BLOOD DONOR:"WHETHER IT'S A VIRUS OR SURGERYOR ACCIDENT, PEOPLE NEED BLOOD."DURNAL JOINING THE RED CROSS ANDTHE BLOOD CONNECTION IN URGINGPEOPLE TO DONATE BLOODAS FEARS OF THE CORONAVIRUS, ONTOP OF PEOPLE GETTING THE FLU,HAVE LED TO A DECLINE INDONATIONS.BUT THE RED CROSS SAYS THERE'SNOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT.:38 - :43MACE ROBINSON/ REGIONAL REDCROSS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:"SO FAR, WE HAVEN'T FOUND ANYDATA TO SUPPORT THE FACT THATCORONA IS TRANSMITTED THROUGHTHEBLOOD SYSTEM OR ANYTHING LIKETHAT."THE REAL CONCERN IS THAT LESSDONORS WILL LEAD TO BLOODSHORTAGES -- DANGEROUS FORANYONEWITH A SERIOUS CONDITION OR INAN EMERGENCY WHO DESPERATELYNEEDS BLOOD -- ANOTHER DONORREMEMBERING A TIME LIKE THIS.:58 - 1:05MAURICE MITCHELL/ BLOOD DONOR:"WHEN I WAS IN AFGHANISTAN, ACOUPLE OF MY BUDDIES HAD GOTSHOT AND THEY NEEDED BLOOD,YOU KNOW.

'CAUSE I LOST SO MUCHFROM MY WOUND."THOSE WHO SHOWED UP, PROUD, ANDHOPING OTHERS WILL DO THE SAME.BILL DURNAL/ BLOOD DONOR:"TO ME IT'S JUST ONE OF THOSETHINGS, IT'S A TINY LITTLE WAY ICAN GIVE BACK AND HELP PEOPLE."MAURICE MITCHELL/ BLOOD DONOR:"I DON'T CONSIDER MYSELF A HEROBY WEARING A UNIFORM, I CONSIDERMYSELF A HERO BY DOINGSOMETHING THAT MAY SAVE SOMEBODYELSE'S LIFE."TO DONATE... SOMEONE NEEDS TOHAVE A DRIVER'S LICENSE OR TWOFORMS OF I-D... BEIN GOOD HEALTH..

AND WEIGH ATLEAST 110 POUNDS.TOO MANY CHILDREN ARE ENDING UPIN THE HOSPITAL... FOR MEDICINEPOISONING.A NEW REPORT SHOWS... THEAVERAGE NUMBER OF E-R VISITS FORKIDS SIX ANDUNDER... WHO SWALLOWEDMEDICATION..

WENT DOWN33-PERCENTOVER A 12-YEAR SPAN.BUT -- MORE THAN 47-THOUSANDKIDS GO TO THE HOSPITAL EVERYYEAR... WHICH ISROUGHLY FIVE EVERY HOUR.EXPERTS SAY... MANY FAMILIESDON'T THINK ABOUT SAFETY... WHENIT COMES TO STORINGMEDICINE THEY FREQUENTLY USE...OFTEN LEAVING IT IN PURSES OR ONCOUNTERTOPS.THEY SAY... PARENTS ALSO CONFUSE"CHILD RESISTANT" WITH "CHILDPROOF".RESISTENT ONLY MEANS IT CAN SLOWDOWN A CHILD TRYING TO OPEN IT-- NOT PREVENT THE