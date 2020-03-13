Global  

Boston Marathon To Be Rescheduled For The Fall

Boston Marathon To Be Rescheduled For The Fall
WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.
Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed [Video]Runners Upset Boston Marathon Will Be Postponed

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace spoke with frustrated runners.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

WBZ Evening News Update For March 12 [Video]WBZ Evening News Update For March 12

Threat of coronavirus closes some public schools; Boston Marathon will not be run in April; March Madness canceled; MLB postpones opening day; Rain moves in Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:40Published

