Friday Morning Weather: Pockets Of Heavy Rain Early THE GREEN IS FLYING BY YOU.AND IT IS FRIDAY THE 13TH.IT FEELS LIKE FRIDAY THE 13TH.WHATEVER THAT IS SUPPOSED TOFEEL LIKE, RIGHT?STORM SCAN3 SHOWING US THERAIN ACROSS THE REGION AND THEHEAVIER BATCH OF RAIN NOWLOCATED JUST TO OUR SOUTH.WE ARE DEALING WITH SOMESHOWERS RIGHT NOW, TRENTON,BACK TOWARDS PHILLY, INTO THEWILMINGTON AREA ONCE AGAINLOCATED CAPE MAY, THROUGHDOVER, INTO ALL OF SOUTHJERSEY SO TRAVELING RIGHT NOWGIVE YOURSELF JUST ENOUGH TIMEDURING YOUR COMMUTE.RAIN WILL COME TO ENDS AS WEAPPROACH THE LATTER HALF OFTHIS MORNING, WINDS CONTINUEOUT OF THE SOUTH.THAT'S RULE I GOING TO SENDTEMPERATURES UP, IN THE LOW70S, ACROSS PHILADELPHIA.WE REMAIN NICE AND DRY HEREFOR THE REST OF OUR FRIDAY.SO, TURNING OUT NICE,TEMPERATURES ONCE AGAIN, 70,PRETTY BLUSTERY, THOUGH, SOKEEP THAT IN MIND.BY SATURDAY, THOUGH, AS THATSTORM CONTINUES TO CLEAR, WEARE BACK INTO THE 50'S.AROUND 50 DEGREES ON SUNDAY,SO NICE DRY WEEKEND IN STOREFOR US.FORTY-EIGHT BY MONDAY.WE WILL SEE THE CHANCE FORRAIN ARRIVING HERE ON TUESDAY,