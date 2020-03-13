Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > You could get jail time if you violate a quarantine order

You could get jail time if you violate a quarantine order

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
You could get jail time if you violate a quarantine order
You could get jail time if you violate a quarantine order
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You could get jail time if you violate a quarantine order

THE CAVS WERE AMONG FIVE NBATEAMS TOLD TO SELF-QUARANTINEAFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH APLAYER WHO TESTED POSITIVE.QUARANTINES ARE IMPORTANT TOCONTAIN AND MITIGATE THE SPREADOF DISEASE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

chldshsambino

sam RT @WPR: Individuals who violate a quarantine order in Wisconsin could be put in jail for up to nine months and fined up to $10,000, accord… 2 days ago

WPR

WPR Individuals who violate a quarantine order in Wisconsin could be put in jail for up to nine months and fined up to… https://t.co/BR6tzBaY7l 2 days ago

OaksRox

OaksRox 'The new normal': China's excessive coronavirus public monitoring could be here to stay . The official state news a… https://t.co/Qs8BvvM6LJ 4 days ago

Phyllia12

Phyllia @RepBarbaraLee There's not enough penalty or accountability for those who violate the Voters Right Act. A Voter Sup… https://t.co/1XeBuTpJAG 5 days ago

kevingrowley

Kevin Grant Rowley @charliekirk11 Yes @senatemajldr ! Get on it! U can’t even violate a gag order without threat of jail time but U ca… https://t.co/M3PpaID5rS 1 week ago

mmfleshman

Mary I Fleshman @kjmpalermo @thehill Did You Read the Article?🤔🤦🏻‍♀️ He Was Charged, He Was Convicted & Received a Sentence. Not al… https://t.co/h1goexKBLa 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Violating Coronavirus Quarantine Orders Could Result In Fines, Jail [Video]Violating Coronavirus Quarantine Orders Could Result In Fines, Jail

If you're issued a quarantine order, what are the legal implications? It's important to follow that order, or you could be fined or sentenced to jail.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published

Bored Woman Escapes Quarantine In Car Boot [Video]Bored Woman Escapes Quarantine In Car Boot

This is the moment a Chinese woman is found in her boyfriend&apos;s car boot while trying to get around a quarantine order allowing only one member of each household to go shopping at a time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.