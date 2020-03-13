Global  

Pearson: PM lacked leadership over coronavirus

Pearson: PM lacked leadership over coronavirus

Pearson: PM lacked leadership over coronavirus

Watford boss Nigel Pearson says Prime Minister Boris Johnson showed a 'lack of leadership' in his decision on coronavirus in sport.

