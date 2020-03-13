Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Argentina > Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy

Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy

Coronavirus outbreak expected to slow Argentina’s economy

Ailing Latin American economy likely to be put to the test on several fronts including tourism, export demand and devaluation of currencies.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy [Video]Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

President Donald Trump&apos;s top aides are scrambling to prop up industries crumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy [Video]Just Don't Call It This: Trump Admin Scurries To Save US Economy

President Donald Trump's top aides are scrambling to prop up industries crumbling amid the coronavirus outbreak. But according to Politico, just don’t call it a “bailout” around any White House..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.