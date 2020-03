Coronavirus fears have school parents in Lee Co. weighing their options

CHILD CARE CAN BE EXPENSIVE ANDMANY PARENTS IN LEE COUNTY AREWONDERING HOW THEY COULD AFFORDIT IF SCHOOLS DO CLOSE DOWNBECAUSE OF COVID-19.

I AMPATRICK NOLAN.AND I AM JANE MONREAL.SOME PARENTS REACHED OUT TO FOX4 ABOUT THEIR FEARS IF THATHAPPENS BECAUSE OF THE COVID-19VIRUS.

FOX 4’S LAUREN PETRELLISPOKE WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICTAND ONE MOM IN CAPE CORAL WHO ISWEIGHING HER OPTIONS.

LAUREN?(:33 TO :39)LEE COUNTY IS ONE OF THREESCHOOL DISTRICTS IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA THAT HAS LOOKED INTOVIRTUAL CLASSES IF CLASSES WERECANCELED DUE TO COVID- 19 BUTTHAT IS ONLY WORST CASESCENARIO.HOWEVER, THAT STILL HASMANY PARENTS THINKING ABOUT THE"WHAT IFS."I SPOKE TO ONE MOM IN CAPE CORALWHO SAYS SHE DOESN’T HAVE A PLANIF THAT SCENARIO DOES HAPPEN.(INTRO)IT’S JUST ANOTHER DAY AT WORKFOR THIS Cape Coral MOM.BUT AS JAMIE ROUSH SITS AT HERDESK HER MIND CIRCLES BACK TOHER KIDS AT SCHOOL AND INDAYCARE.(SOT)"That would be a really bigproblem if the daycare was toshut down and the school.

I hadnot thought about that so"ROUSH IS ONE OF MANY PARENTS WHOFEARS COVID-19 COULD CAUSESCHOOLS IN LEE COUNTY TO SHUTDOWN.(SOT)"That would really cause a lotof problems."SHE HAS A DAUGHTER WHO IS ONLY18 MONTHS OLD AND A SON INKINDERGARTEN.AS A SINGLE MOM WITH TWO KID━ROUSH THINKS ABOUT HER OPTIONSIF IT WERE TO HAPPEN.

SHE HASSOME FAMILY MEMBERS WHO MIGHT BEABLE TO HELP.

AND PUTTING BOTHKIDS IN DAYCARE COULD BEEXPENSIVE.(SOT"Really there’s not too muchthat can be done I’m just goingto try and figure it out."LEE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYSIT HAS LOOKED INTO ONLINECLASSES IF SCHOOLS HAD TO CLOSEBUT THAT’S ONLY WORST CASESCENARIO.

ROUSH SAYS THEDISTRICT HAS BEEN KEEPING HERWELL INFORMED BUT THERE’S ONLYONE THING SHE WISHES SHE COULDCHANGE ABOUT THEIR ALERTS.(SOT)"It’s a little irritatingbecasue they’ll send us thelinks and I would rather havethe information there at myfingertips."(TAG)MANY OF THE PARENTS I HAVE SPOKETO SAID THEY BELIEVE THE SCHOOLDISTRICT HAS BEEN KEEPING THWELL-INFORMED.

