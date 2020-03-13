Global  

Effect of Coronavirus on Baltimore City Schools

Effect of Coronavirus on Baltimore City Schools

Effect of Coronavirus on Baltimore City Schools

All Maryland public schools will shut down on Monday, and they won't reopen until at least March 27.

Despite no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baltimore as of Wednesday, City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said the district is being proactive to prevent the spread.

Baltimore City Schools have canceled all domestic and international travel outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C. for students and staff until June 15 amid fears about the coronavirus, officials said..

