Coronavirus Pandemic: South America ramps up travel bans, school closures 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:29s - Published Coronavirus Pandemic: South America ramps up travel bans, school closures

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources What’s Happening: People walled apart, China closing Everest People around the world have become increasingly isolated from each other due to a mounting number of...

Seattle Times - Published 23 hours ago



Latin American countries ramp up travel bans, school closures over coronavirus Several Latin American countries stepped up measures on Thursday to slow the spread of the...

Reuters - Published 13 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Mel 🌸✨ RT @LindseyStirling: South America, this breaks my heart, but due to the worldwide health crisis of the coronavirus I have to cancel my Sou… 37 minutes ago