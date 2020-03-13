Global  

Coronavirus Pandemic: South America ramps up travel bans, school closures

Coronavirus Pandemic: South America ramps up travel bans, school closures
What’s Happening: People walled apart, China closing Everest

People around the world have become increasingly isolated from each other due to a mounting number of...
Seattle Times - Published

Latin American countries ramp up travel bans, school closures over coronavirus

Several Latin American countries stepped up measures on Thursday to slow the spread of the...
Reuters - Published


