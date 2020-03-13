Global  

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Trump met with Brazilian official who has tested positive for coronavirus

Brazilian communications chief Fábio Wajngarten visited with President Donald Trump on Saturday at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

Trump met Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus

A close aide to Brazil's president who attended a dinner with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the...
News24.com | Coronavirus: Trump not concerned | Death in India: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned' | India reports first...
Watch: Here's The Latest On Coronavirus

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “the worst public health crisis in a generation”, world leaders are coming into close contact with Covid-19. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says 'not concerned'

The day after announcing curbs on travel to the United States by European Union residents, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was not concerned about the possibility of being exposed to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

