Wrestlemania's future up in the air due to coronavirus concerns

Abby NIKKI CROSS AND ALEXA BILLS BECOMING TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS WILL HAPPEN AGAIN IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE, @VinceMcMahon NI… https://t.co/i5QvpdGHC6 12 minutes ago

Trevor Lee I'm sorry to yall who are going to miss out on the Wrestlemania weekend experience! I hope you get to have that experience in the future! 12 minutes ago

Dezeraux Hopes RT @LeafsNation619: Postponing Wrestlemania just wasn't an realistic option. Schedules are made months in advance, all would have to be adj… 16 minutes ago

Justin Wade I truly hope that in the future Tampa Bay can truly host WrestleMania in the coming years. I know it sucks that now… https://t.co/pZ4LcYTv6z 22 minutes ago

liv ♡ I love wrestling and I’m still looking forward to Wrestlemania. Although my heart breaks for those who spent so muc… https://t.co/RAtDnmSnNQ 23 minutes ago

🕸 [黒い羊] DUMPWEED @KimiMtz17 @WWE They need to go through with it or else everything besides wrestlemania will be either delayed or c… https://t.co/SVJ2v8cHzG 23 minutes ago