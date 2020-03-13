Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020

Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, March 13, 2020

Time now for a weatherupdate.

We'll start withLelan in the storm 5 weathercenter.A cold front will bringscattered storms to the areaalong with some of thesesstorms are expected to bestrong to severe with damagingstraight line wind the mainthreat, although a fewtornadoes, and some large hailare also possible.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robbinsdale Area Schools Cancels Friday Classes Amid Concern Over Coronavirus [Video]Robbinsdale Area Schools Cancels Friday Classes Amid Concern Over Coronavirus

Kim Johnson reports that the district is canceling all classes and activities Friday (0:14). WCCO This Morning -- March 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:14Published

Friday Morning Weather: Pockets Of Heavy Rain Early [Video]Friday Morning Weather: Pockets Of Heavy Rain Early

Llarisa Abreu has the latest forecast.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.