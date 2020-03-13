COVID-19: The Scientific Advice now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:30s - Published COVID-19: The Scientific Advice Ashish Joshi looks at the scientific advice given to the Prime Minister concerning the coronavirus crisis.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Government should close schools and sort 'half-hearted' response, Rory Stewart says 'The government and the Mayor keep saying they are simply following scientific advice – but the...

Independent - Published 4 days ago



Coronavirus: Schools and colleges in NI to remain open The first and deputy first ministers say Northern Ireland will continue to follow scientific advice.

BBC News - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this