Customers queue round corner of UK shop where toilet roll is limited to two packs per person

Customers queue round the corner of Savers in Wood Green, north London where toilet roll has been limited to two packs per person.

A sign has been placed in the shop window reading: "Toilet rolls are currently limited to 2 packs per customer.

We ant to ensure we can supply as many people as possible." This footage was filmed on March 13.




