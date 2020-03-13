Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:36s - Published Schools are starting spring break early to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus YOU MAY HAVECONTRACTED THE VIRUS.NOW SCHOOLS ARETAKING ACTION TOPREVENT THE SPREAD OFTHIS VIRUS.THE BARSTOW SCHOOLCONFIRMED A PERSONRELATED TO A FACULTYMEMBER TESTED POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS.THE SCHOOL IS CLOSEDTODAY AND IS ON SPRINGBREAK FOR THE NEXT TWOWEEKSK-C-P-S ALSO ANNOUNCEDIT'S NOT IN SCHOOLTODAY-- AS A PRECUATION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN JOINS US WITHMORE DETAILS ON WHYSCHOOLS ARE CHOOSINGTO SHUT THEIR DOORTHIS IS ALL ABOUT TRYINGTO GET AHEAD OF THCORONAVIRUS ANDPROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH.EVERYDAY THERE AREHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE IA SCHOOL - MAKING ITMUCH MORE LIKELY FORTHE VIRUS TO SPREAD.OLATHE BELTON KCPS AREALL STARTING THEIRSPRING BREAKS A DAYEARLY.WHILE SCHOOL IS OUT OFSESSION MANY DISTRICTSWILL DO A DEEP CLEAN OFEVERY SCHOOL BUILDING.KCPS SUPERINTENDENTMARK BEDELL SAID HESALREADY LOOKING AHEADTO AFTER SPRING BREAKAND HOW THE CITY BEINGIN A STATE OF EMERGENCWILL IMPACT CLASSES.Dr. Mark Bedell // Kansas CityPublicSchools Superintende"We are all in this togethertrying tofigure out what is the bestroute totake in case of a massemergency.How do we make sure we'reproperlyeducating our children if theyaren'tat school, how do we make surechildren who need to be fed getfed."MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTSARE ALSO CANCELLINEXTRA CURRICULARACTIVITIES LIKE SPORTINGEVENTS AND PRACTICESFOR THE TIME BEING.REPORTING LIVE IN KCCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION N





You Might Like

Tweets about this Costa Blanca Info Local News Santa Barbara County District Schools canceling large events amid coronavirus, maintaining normal class… https://t.co/HHgQcJgeam 5 hours ago Fabnsab Our local schools are canceling all events, activities, class trips. But school is still open. Less germs in daylight? I don’t get it. 1 day ago gridironcc Just saw where @DukeU is canceling all on class campuses due to threat of caronavirus. Will it eventually trickle d… https://t.co/hnFpnXwljh 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Robbinsdale Area Schools Cancels Friday Classes Amid Concern Over Coronavirus Kim Johnson reports that the district is canceling all classes and activities Friday (0:14). WCCO This Morning -- March 13, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:14Published 1 hour ago Gov. Hogan announces closure of public schools, senior centers, Port of Baltimore Gov. Hogan announced “major” actions to protect the public's health after the state had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 community transmission in Maryland. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:11Published 2 hours ago