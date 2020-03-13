Global  

Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus

Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus
Schools are starting spring break early to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Local schools canceling class due to coronavirus

YOU MAY HAVECONTRACTED THE VIRUS.NOW SCHOOLS ARETAKING ACTION TOPREVENT THE SPREAD OFTHIS VIRUS.THE BARSTOW SCHOOLCONFIRMED A PERSONRELATED TO A FACULTYMEMBER TESTED POSITIVEFOR CORONAVIRUS.THE SCHOOL IS CLOSEDTODAY AND IS ON SPRINGBREAK FOR THE NEXT TWOWEEKSK-C-P-S ALSO ANNOUNCEDIT'S NOT IN SCHOOLTODAY-- AS A PRECUATION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER CHARLIEKEEGAN JOINS US WITHMORE DETAILS ON WHYSCHOOLS ARE CHOOSINGTO SHUT THEIR DOORTHIS IS ALL ABOUT TRYINGTO GET AHEAD OF THCORONAVIRUS ANDPROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH.EVERYDAY THERE AREHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE IA SCHOOL - MAKING ITMUCH MORE LIKELY FORTHE VIRUS TO SPREAD.OLATHE BELTON KCPS AREALL STARTING THEIRSPRING BREAKS A DAYEARLY.WHILE SCHOOL IS OUT OFSESSION MANY DISTRICTSWILL DO A DEEP CLEAN OFEVERY SCHOOL BUILDING.KCPS SUPERINTENDENTMARK BEDELL SAID HESALREADY LOOKING AHEADTO AFTER SPRING BREAKAND HOW THE CITY BEINGIN A STATE OF EMERGENCWILL IMPACT CLASSES.Dr. Mark Bedell // Kansas CityPublicSchools Superintende"We are all in this togethertrying tofigure out what is the bestroute totake in case of a massemergency.How do we make sure we'reproperlyeducating our children if theyaren'tat school, how do we make surechildren who need to be fed getfed."MANY SCHOOL DISTRICTSARE ALSO CANCELLINEXTRA CURRICULARACTIVITIES LIKE SPORTINGEVENTS AND PRACTICESFOR THE TIME BEING.REPORTING LIVE IN KCCHARLIE KEEGAN 41ACTION N




