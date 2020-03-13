Coronavirus Pandemic: Rush for US flights across Europe ahead of travel ban 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:41s - Published Coronavirus Pandemic: Rush for US flights across Europe ahead of travel ban

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Aminu Sambo RT @France24_en: ▶️ Coronavirus Pandemic: Rush for US flights across Europe ahead of travel ban https://t.co/XyivumX3Mk https://t.co/oH0KXx… 17 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English ▶️ Coronavirus Pandemic: Rush for US flights across Europe ahead of travel ban https://t.co/XyivumX3Mk https://t.co/oH0KXx9fGK 59 minutes ago CatastropheNet Americans Rush to Leave Europe Prior to Travel Ban, Pay as Much as $20,000 for Flights #COVID2019 #COVID… https://t.co/6ngyg9ctiP 1 day ago