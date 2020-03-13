President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe

MARYLAND IS NOT THE ONLY STATECLOSING SCHOOLS OVER THEGROWING CONCERNS WITH THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

GEORGIA,OHIO, KENTUCKY AND WASHINGTONSTATE ARE CLOSING SCHOOLS FORAT LEAST TWO WEEKS.

SOMEINDEFINITELY, OTHERS UP TO SIXWEEKS.

MEANWHILE━ PRESIDENTTRUMP ANNOUNCED IN HIS NEWSCONFERENCE AT THE WHITE HOUSELATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THAT HEWOULD SUSPEND TRAVEL FROM MOSTOF EUROPE TO THE UNITED STATESBEGINNING AT 11:59 TONIGHT.THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELANDSECURITY CLARIFIED THEPRESIDENT'S STATEMENTS..

ITONLY APPLIES TO THE COUNTRIESIN EUROPE KNOWN AS TEHSCHENGEN AREA━ THOSE ARE THECOUNTRIES IN EUROPE, WHERE YOUCAN TRAVEL WITHOUT SHOWINGYOUR PASSPORT.

GREAT BRITAIN,IRELANT CROATIA, CYPRUS,TURKEY AND UKRAINE ARE*NOT INTHE SCHENGEN AREA..

SO THE BANDOES NOT APPLY TO THOSECOUNTRIES..

IT ALSO IS NOTSUPPOSED TO IMPACT IMMEDIATEFAMILY MEMBERS OF ━S CITIZENSOR LEGAL PERMANENT RESIDENTSWHO ARE IN EUROPE RIGHT NOW.PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYS HE ISCONSIDERING MORE TRAVELRESTRICTIONS.

THIS COMES ASTHE ━S STOCK MARKET HAS ITSWORST DAY SINCE "BLACK MO