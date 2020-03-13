Global  

Vallance defends government's coronavirus policy

Vallance defends government's coronavirus policy

Vallance defends government's coronavirus policy

The government’s Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has defended the decision not to close schools or ban major public events as efforts are stepped up to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Chinnianl.

0
