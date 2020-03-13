Global  

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

'Don't take coronavirus lightly': BJP MP Hema Malini

BJP MP Hema Malini asked everybody to be should be careful and not travel overseas in the wake of coronavirus.

She also added that coronavirus should not be taken lightly.

The total number of positive cases in India has crossed 70 with one death reported from Karnataka.

