Kajol, K.Jo among B-towners at success party of short film 'Devi'

Kajol, Karan Johar, Maniesh Paul, Dino Morea, Manish Malhotra, Yashaswini Dayama, Geeta Kapoor, Shikha Talsania were among celebrities spotted at the success party of the short film "Devi" in the city.

