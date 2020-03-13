Global  

Former Health Secretary Questions Coronavirus Policy

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has questioned the government’s coronavirus policy, claiming that countries which have taken more drastic measures earlier on have managed to control the outbreak more successfully.

Report by Chinnianl.

