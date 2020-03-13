Global  

Viral scientist explains why you should wash your hands on TikTok amid coronavirus outbreak

Dr Lucy Roger has taken to TikTok (@drlucyrogers) to spread awareness about the importance of hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The inventive TikTok showcases an experiment using pepper, oil and water - to represent the virus - and shows how the mixture "runs away" from soapy hands.

Dr Lucy told Newsflare: "I believe TikTok is a great way to engage people with science.

It is also a great platform where I can practice and improve my communication and video skills.

"I have been using both TikTok and Twitter to share my science and engineering knowledge - as well as for sharing many other things I find fun or interesting."

