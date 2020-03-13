A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions

danny borane THERE IS NO INFORMATION TO BELIEVE COMING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE LEADERSHIP ANYMORE!WE MUST TURN TO OUR STATE LOCAL G… https://t.co/04uyHwzlvF 2 hours ago

Lea Jolan RT @WFMY: Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease doctor with Cone Health, answers some of your biggest coronavirus questions. https://t.… 7 hours ago

WFMY News 2 Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease doctor with Cone Health, answers some of your biggest coronavirus questio… https://t.co/4WPsUtmNdQ 8 hours ago

Lorraine C. Trzeciak RT @NBCNewYork: Watch Live: A doctor answers your questions about the novel coronavirus https://t.co/pvMkynJ7f1 10 hours ago

Kevin Chan RT @3AW693: Earlier this week @3AWNeilMitchell asked listeners for their most pressing coronavirus questions. Here are a GP's answers to t… 12 hours ago

Ruthann Tyler RT @9and10News: Concerns of the coronavirus have continued to grow in the last 24 hours. With so much happening, you likely have lots of qu… 12 hours ago

Goodyear News When should I get tested? Should I shake my doctor's hand? You have COVID-19 questions, we have answers: When shoul… https://t.co/9Cc0t3zZFd 13 hours ago