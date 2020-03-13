Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions

A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:38s - Published < > Embed
A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions

A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions

Dr. Tim Sielaff, the chief medical officer for Allina Health, answered viewer questions about testing, whether or not the disease is like the flu, and what precautions people with pre-existing conditions should take (3:38).

WCCO This Morning -- March 13, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER

The new coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the world and in the U.S., which has many people...
cbs4.com - Published

Trump on Whether He’d Get Tested for Coronavirus: ‘I Feel Extremely Good,’ WH Doctor ‘Sees No Reason to Do It’

Last night the White House said President *Donald Trump* has not been tested for coronavirus,...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dannyborane

danny borane THERE IS NO INFORMATION TO BELIEVE COMING FROM THE WHITE HOUSE LEADERSHIP ANYMORE!WE MUST TURN TO OUR STATE LOCAL G… https://t.co/04uyHwzlvF 2 hours ago

LeaJolan

Lea Jolan RT @WFMY: Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease doctor with Cone Health, answers some of your biggest coronavirus questions. https://t.… 7 hours ago

WFMY

WFMY News 2 Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease doctor with Cone Health, answers some of your biggest coronavirus questio… https://t.co/4WPsUtmNdQ 8 hours ago

lorctrz

Lorraine C. Trzeciak RT @NBCNewYork: Watch Live: A doctor answers your questions about the novel coronavirus https://t.co/pvMkynJ7f1 10 hours ago

kevmantisNZ

Kevin Chan RT @3AW693: Earlier this week @3AWNeilMitchell asked listeners for their most pressing coronavirus questions. Here are a GP's answers to t… 12 hours ago

RuthannTyler2

Ruthann Tyler RT @9and10News: Concerns of the coronavirus have continued to grow in the last 24 hours. With so much happening, you likely have lots of qu… 12 hours ago

GoodyearNews

Goodyear News When should I get tested? Should I shake my doctor's hand? You have COVID-19 questions, we have answers: When shoul… https://t.co/9Cc0t3zZFd 13 hours ago

9and10News

9 & 10 News Concerns of the coronavirus have continued to grow in the last 24 hours. With so much happening, you likely have lo… https://t.co/RNRFxctg96 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions -- Part II [Video]A Doctor Answers Your Coronavirus (COVID-19) Questions -- Part II

In this segment, Dr. Tim Sielaff, the chief medical officer for Allina Health, answered viewer questions about self-quarantine, recovery, the response of Minnesota hospitals, and the risk of eating in..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:26Published

UK scientist uses TikTok to demonstrate importance of washing hands amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]UK scientist uses TikTok to demonstrate importance of washing hands amid coronavirus outbreak

Dr Lucy Roger has taken to TikTok (@drlucyrogers) to spread awareness about the importance of hand washing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.