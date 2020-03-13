Intruders Beware! The World's Toughest Guard Dogs | BIG DOGZ

MEET the world's toughest guard dogs worth up to £100,000.

Leedor Borlant is the owner and lead trainer of Hull-based 'Protection Dogs Worldwide'.

With over 10 years of experience training protection dogs, his animals are not ones you want to mess with.

Specialising in dobermans, cane corsos and german shepherds, Protection Dogs Worldwide is at the forefront of training some of the toughest and most obedient protection dogs in the world.

They offer four levels of training, with the director's dog being the highest level - this is a dog that's been brought up by Leedor himself and only one is available every two years.

Leedor's dogs sell from anything between £20,000 and £100,000.

Leedor lives at the kennels 24/7 with his family to be able to fully dedicate himself to raising and training the dogs.