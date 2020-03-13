President Trump issues travel restriction between US and Europe

Global  

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will issue a travel restriction between the US and Europe beginning Friday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Canada wants U.S. answers on common border amid coronavirus, flight curbs

Canada will reach out to the United States to discuss the effect of President Donald Trump's...
Reuters India - Published


