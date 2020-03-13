Global  

Man demonstrates just how dirty London tube really is using face wipe amid coronavirus outbreak

A UK man, Chadwick Jackson, uses a face wipe to demonstrate just how dirty the London tube really is amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chadwick holds a face wipe onto the handrail of an escalator for 40 seconds before revealing the black residue.

The video was posted to Twitter (@CJXCII) with the caption: "TFL has a lot to answer for." He told Newsflare: "I have asthma and can not afford to get ill, so Coronavirus has me very concerned.

"With that being said I do not think enough is being done to prevent the spread in a city like London." The experiment was recorded in Waterloo Station on Wednesday (March 11).

