From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:18s - Published From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus With the coronavirus outbreak taking over daily life, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some dos and don’ts when it comes to prevention methods like “social distancing” or self-quarantine.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this kim wiedeman RT @MittRomney: All seniors, especially those like me who are over 70, must take every precaution: we are the ones most likely to suffer th… 37 seconds ago