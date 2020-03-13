Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Urge new on daybreak new on daybreaká st.

Patrick's day is right around the corner but, as we've been saying, many of the country's biggest celebrations have been canceled because of the coronavirus.

Kimt news three's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us if the outbreak is impacting any plans in our area this weekend.

All of the major st.

Patrick's day parades have already been cancelled á such as in ireland and chicago.

So will that stop people from drinking green beer this weekend (here?

Health officials have been advising people to avoid large crowds as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The more people in one area, the more of a risk there is of spreading germs and having person to person contact.

I spoke to one woman who says she doesn't celebrate st.

Patrick's day, but isn't afraid to go out in the big "if it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen to us.

We just gotta deal with it like mayo should be able to do."

If you do choose to celebrate this weekend, the state patrol is reminding you to plan ahead for your travel arangements.

Health officials continue to urge you to keep washing your hands and cover your mouth when you cough