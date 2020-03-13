From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:18s - Published From ‘Social Distancing’ to Quarantine, Tips for Dealing With Coronavirus With the coronavirus outbreak taking over daily life, Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some dos and don’ts when it comes to prevention methods like “social distancing” or self-quarantine.

