MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus

MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus

MLB cancels spring training games across SWFL due to Coronavirus

Southwest Florida reacts to Major League Baseball pushing back opening day and canceling all games for spring training due the coronavirus outbreak.

Recent related news from verified sources

MLB halts spring training games; here’s what it means for Opening Day

Major League Baseball has halted spring training games as of 4 p.m. March 12 in an effort to limit...
bizjournals - Published

MLB suspends remaining spring training games, delays start of regular season by at least 2 weeks

MLB suspends remaining spring training games, delays start of regular season by at least 2 weeksMLB is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and...
FOX Sports - Published


Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns [Video]Spring training games are canceled due to Coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus and concerns continue to spread now causing Major League Baseball to postpone the season opening game and cancel all spring training indefinitely.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:01Published

Major League Baseball postpones start of season due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball cancels remainder of spring training and postpones start of regular season due to coronavirus

Major League Baseball cancels remainder of spring training and postpones start of regular season due to coronavirus

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:31Published

