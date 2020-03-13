Global  

Football suspended: Where we stand

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the reasons behind the Premier League and EFL's decision to suspend football until at least April 3.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers vs Celtic postponed as all Scottish football suspended over coronavirus

The Scottish Football Association has suspended all domestic professional and grassroots football...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC Local NewstalkSPORTBelfast Telegraph


All top-level English football suspended until at least April 3

All top-level English football suspended until at least April 3The Football Association, the Premier League, the English Football League, FA Women’s Super League...
Hull Daily Mail - Published Also reported by •Express and StarThe VergeBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph



