Coronavirus Closes World’s Highest Mountain

Tony Doong RT @fmtoday: Home to 8 of the world's 14 highest mountains, Nepal earns more than US$4 mil in permit fees annually. #FMTNews #MountEverest… 3 hours ago

Free Malaysia Today Home to 8 of the world's 14 highest mountains, Nepal earns more than US$4 mil in permit fees annually. #FMTNews… https://t.co/XN9mU9ejss 5 hours ago

drtobbe RT @PositivelyNot: #COVID19 continues to spread; 17 US states now reporting cases. California declares emergency. Japan records highest sin… 1 week ago

Robert James Hickson #COVID19 continues to spread; 17 US states now reporting cases. California declares emergency. Japan records highes… https://t.co/1jRgsTLhxf 1 week ago