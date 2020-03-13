Global  

Old Firm off as Scottish FA suspends football

Old Firm off as Scottish FA suspends football

Old Firm off as Scottish FA suspends football

Charles Paterson explains why the decision has been taken to suspend football in Scotland indefinitely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

