Disaster Declaration Issued For Dallas County Amid COVID-19 Outbreak 53 seconds ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:29s - Published Disaster Declaration Issued For Dallas County Amid COVID-19 Outbreak The declaration prohibits community gatherings of more than 500 people. This comes as officials said there is now evidence of community of COVID-19 in the City of Dallas.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this John C. N. is RT @DFWscanner: Dallas County has issued a declaration of local disaster for public health after officials confirm five new cases of the Co… 1 minute ago Jeffery Cook RT @CBSDFW: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursday that ther… 12 minutes ago Emily RT @thecityofirving: Dallas County has declared a disaster declaration for public health and issued an order banning mass gatherings of 500… 26 minutes ago CBSDFW Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursd… https://t.co/pe6o4tacMB 35 minutes ago