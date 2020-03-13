Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disaster Declaration Issued For Dallas County Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Disaster Declaration Issued For Dallas County Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Disaster Declaration Issued For Dallas County Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Disaster Declaration Issued For Dallas County Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The declaration prohibits community gatherings of more than 500 people.

This comes as officials said there is now evidence of community of COVID-19 in the City of Dallas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lookingtoday

John C. N. is RT @DFWscanner: Dallas County has issued a declaration of local disaster for public health after officials confirm five new cases of the Co… 1 minute ago

Jeffery49693376

Jeffery Cook RT @CBSDFW: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursday that ther… 12 minutes ago

ejaquez13

Emily RT @thecityofirving: Dallas County has declared a disaster declaration for public health and issued an order banning mass gatherings of 500… 26 minutes ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued a proclamation declaring a local state of disaster after officials said Thursd… https://t.co/pe6o4tacMB 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Dallas County Declaration Of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency [Video]FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Dallas County Declaration Of Local Disaster For Public Health Emergency

"It is a serious situation and one that will get worse before it gets better," Judge Jenkins said. "There are a lot of people that still don't understand the gravity of the situation."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 21:09Published

Tarrant County Mother Quarantining At Home Per Doctor's Recommendation [Video]Tarrant County Mother Quarantining At Home Per Doctor's Recommendation

"I’m high risk because I’m a cancer survivor. And, I also have auto-immune disorders, and I checked off all the boxes for corona," she told CBS 11's Andrea Lucia.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.