McIlroy: Right to cancel The Players

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:53s
Rory McIlroy reacts to the Players Championship being cancelled and looks ahead to the prospect of no golf until at least the Masters.

0
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: World number one Rory McIlroy calls for all players on PGA Tour to be tested

World number one Rory McIlroy says all players and staff on the PGA Tour should be tested for...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India


Rory McIlroy calls for PGA Tour "shut down" if a player was to test positive for coronavirus

Rory McIlroy calls for PGA Tour shut down if a player was to test positive for coronavirusRory McIlroy believes the PGA Tour should "shut down" if one player tests positive for the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India



Recent related videos from verified sources

Rory: I like big putts and I cannot lie! [Video]Rory: I like big putts and I cannot lie!

Rory McIlroy, when asked about holing important putts to win the 2019 Players Championship, responded by saying 'I like big putts and I cannot lie!'

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:35Published

