WBZ News Update For March 13

Weekend Weather; European Travel Ban At Midnight; Catholic Masses Continue; Boston Museums Close



Recent related videos from verified sources Globe: Jazz Player Visited Encore Boston Harbor Before Testing Positive For Coronavirus Donovan Mitchell was reportedly there on March 5. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:24Published 3 hours ago Sunshine Returning Friday Morning CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist has an evening weather update for Thursday, March 12, 2020. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:50Published 10 hours ago