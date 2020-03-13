Global  

How Parents Can Tell the Difference Between a Common Cold and Coronavirus Symptoms

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
How Parents Can Tell the Difference Between a Common Cold and Coronavirus Symptoms

How Parents Can Tell the Difference Between a Common Cold and Coronavirus Symptoms

If your child has flu symptoms, when should you seek medical attention?

And how can you identify the differences between a common cold and COVID-19?

Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the answers!

