Coronavirus: Noida employee tests positive, 707 co-workers under observation | Oneindia

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 HAS BEEN POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15th AMID THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS AND THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE TOURNAMENT COULD BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.

AN EMPLOYEE OF A LEATHER MANUFACTURING FACTORY IN NOIDA HAS BEEN INFECTED WITH THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS CORONAVIRUS.

THE FACTORY HAS BEEN FUMIGATED AND SANITISED AND ALL THE EMPLOYEES NUMBERING AROUND 700 HAVE BEEN KEPT UNDER HOME QUARANTINE.

shaktishekhar39

Shakti S. RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING – Covid-19 Panic: Employee in Noida firm tests positive for coronavirus. The patient had a travel history to Germ… 1 hour ago

bharatMeraki

India News 🇮🇳 #Bharat Noida Firm Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Quarantined; 707 Co-workers Put Under Isolation https://t.co/6Wlt0bo79c 2 hours ago

KLMeena92

K.L. Meena RT @sruthijith: 46-year-old employee of Noida leather factory with recent travel history to Italy and Switzerland tests positive for Covid… 2 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com A Delhi resident working in Noida leather strap manufacturing factory with travel history to China has tested posit… https://t.co/uSTLOUdpIf 2 hours ago

pppjain

CA PP Jain https://t.co/69CUAPDH54 Delhi Man Has Coronavirus. All Staff At His Noida Office Quarantined #Covid_19 2 hours ago

Sattylaw

🔥+🐶=🌭@law🌈 RT @Seprabakar: Noida factory employee tests coronavirus positive https://t.co/v2Ga5jc091 3 hours ago

Seprabakar

S.E. Prabakar Noida factory employee tests coronavirus positive https://t.co/v2Ga5jc091 3 hours ago

SahinBagh

SahinBaghProtest RT @ndtv: Delhi Man Has Coronavirus. All Staff At His Noida Office Quarantined https://t.co/dzRK1f7bn7 #NDTVNewsBeeps #Coronavirus https://… 3 hours ago

