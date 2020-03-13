Coronavirus: Noida employee tests positive, 707 co-workers under observation | Oneindia

THE INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2020 HAS BEEN POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15th AMID THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS AND THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT THE TOURNAMENT COULD BE PLAYED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.

AN EMPLOYEE OF A LEATHER MANUFACTURING FACTORY IN NOIDA HAS BEEN INFECTED WITH THE HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS CORONAVIRUS.

THE FACTORY HAS BEEN FUMIGATED AND SANITISED AND ALL THE EMPLOYEES NUMBERING AROUND 700 HAVE BEEN KEPT UNDER HOME QUARANTINE.