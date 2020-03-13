University of Alabama in Huntsville moves to online classes as coronavirus precaution

Or alabama for the coronavirus.

New this morning- the university of alabama in huntsville is one of the latest colleges to move to online only classes as a coronavirus precaution.

Right now there are no covid-19 cases officially confirmed here in alabama..

Waay31s sierra phillips is live in huntsville.

Sierra, what other precautions is the university taking?

University officials say they will be only offering online classes all next week.

On top of that, international students from certain countries will have a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Any students or facility coming back from international travel are required to check in with their health administration.

This morning i checked northwest shoals community college and the university of north alabama website so far they haven't made any announcements about switching to online class alabama a&m will only have online-classes for the rest of the semester!

Reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips