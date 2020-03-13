Global  

NI Deputy First Minister calls for immediate school closures

NI Deputy First Minister calls for immediate school closures

NI Deputy First Minister calls for immediate school closures

Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill has called for the immediate closure of schools, colleges and universities across the province, following the Republic of Ireland's decision on Thursday to do so.

Report by Jonesia.

