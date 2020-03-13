Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stuck in Quarantine? Museums From Around the World That Offer Virtual Tours!

Stuck in Quarantine? Museums From Around the World That Offer Virtual Tours!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Stuck in Quarantine? Museums From Around the World That Offer Virtual Tours!

Stuck in Quarantine? Museums From Around the World That Offer Virtual Tours!

No reason to not explore the world, even if you’re stuck indoors!

Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on museums that offer virtual tours.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kidsstoppress

Kidsstoppress.com Stuck at home due to social distancing? Use this time to tour the famous museums of the world from your home… https://t.co/GwgSvZbwp6 8 hours ago

PSUArthistory

PSU Art History Pretend you're traveling the world while you're stuck inside. https://t.co/ttYhwShGus 19 hours ago

Mexic_Arte

Mexic-Arte Museum COVID-19 got you stuck inside? Virtually tour these amazing museums! https://t.co/ju5d0BQZaN 19 hours ago

smhunt

Sean Hunt TVDSB Trustee Middlesex County RT @LLCMedwayHS: Stuck indoors? Check out this article for some virtual museum ideas! https://t.co/VqgXJRCXWd 22 hours ago

LLCMedwayHS

MedwayLibrary Stuck indoors? Check out this article for some virtual museum ideas! https://t.co/VqgXJRCXWd 1 day ago

toddcusuman

Todd cusuman Time for a 'staycation!' Museums around the world offer virtual tours https://t.co/TZS0JzncIS 2 days ago

gbstrickland

Gladys Strickland Stuck at home? Here is an amazing collection of 500+ museums and galleries you can virtually tour from your compute… https://t.co/R7drYAMbcE 2 days ago

unboundedworld

Unbound Stuck at home?? Here are 12 Museums From Around the World That You Can Visit Virtually https://t.co/IR7Yl1jlwx #museums #quarantine 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.