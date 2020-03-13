Global  

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

IPL 2020 POSTPONED TILL APRIL 15 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS THREAT | Oneindia News

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the BCCI has postponed the IPL 2020 till April 15 as against the original schedule of March 29.

It has been understood that the decision has been conveyed to the eight teams and other formalities will be worked out on Saturday (March 14), the day of IPL Governing Council meeting.

