Recsue Mission takes COVID-19 precaution

Residents and staff are implementing more preventative measures at the Rescue Mission in response COVID-19 impact.

The rescue mission is staying on the ball when it comes to sickness prevention.

The staff has taken action in wake of covid-19.

Fox 55's mallory beard went to the mission to give us a look at some of the changes they've made.

With covid-nineteen on the rise, the rescue mission is taking action.donovan coley//ceo rescue mission "we have already started to overreact if you will."ceo donovan coley says their overreaction is necessary to serve thehomeless --one of the most sickness prone groups.

Donovan coley//ceo rescue mission "we are taking this very seriously because we're serving one of the most vulnerable populations in our community."the staff has boosted their cleaning protocol.

Offering hand sanitizer before, during and after meals.

Wiping down tables and hand rails with antiseptic.

And urging overnight residents to change their sleep positions so they don't cough in another's face.

Sam hardy//executive vice president"probably one of the bigger challenges is just the unknown."most of these precautions aren't new to the rescue mission, however.

Sam hardy//executive vice president "many people who've come in and out of the rescue mission for years have said 'this doesn't look, or feel, or quite honestly smell like a mission."lance welborn has been coming the mission for the past nine months.

Lance welborn//rescue mission resident"the staff that they have here, along with the residents-- they keep this place very clean.

And it's a daily cleaning."

Some roadblocks still exist though.

Sam hardy//executive vice president"i think communication is a significant challenge.

How quickly can we get information out to our staff?

How quickly can we keep our residents informed?

How quickly can we communicate with the community."the rescue mission is working closely with the allen county health department and staying updated with the center for disease control.trying to continue to change lives for the good.in fort wayne...




