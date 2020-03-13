Three ways scammers are taking advantage of coronavirus fears

HALF A DOZEN COMPANIES..ADVERTISING PRODUCTS LIKE TEASAND ESSENTIAL OILS..AS A WAYTO TREAT OR PREVENT THECORONAVIRUS..

A REMINDER- THEFDA HAS NOT APPROVED ANYVACCINES..

DRUGS OR OTHERPRODUCTS..

TO TREAT OR PREVENTTHE VIRUS.

THE FDA SAYS THEIRSALE AND PROMOTION IS A THEATTO PUBLIC HEALTH..

IF YOU SEETHEM, REPORT THEM TO THE FTC.(WIPE) GET AN EMAIL FROM THEWORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ORCENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL?NO..

BUT YOU MIGHT GET ONEFROM SCAMMERS IMPERSONATINGTHEM.

LIKE THIS ONE..

WITH THEHEADLINE "FLU PANDEMICWARNING"...STATING THEY ARETRYING TO "STOP THE SPREAD OFDISEASE".

IF YOU CLICK ON THELINK, YOU (DO( SPREAD AVIRUS..

TO YOUR COMPUTER!

THECDC SAYS ALL OF YOUR FILESWOULD BE AFFECTED ANDATTACKERS WOULD DEMAND MONEYTO GET BACK CONTROL.

NEVERCLICK ON UNSOLICITED EMAILS ORLINKS..

INSTEAD GO TO THE REAL.GOV LINKS FOR THE LATESTCOVID-19 UPDATES.

