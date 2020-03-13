Cinderella's Closet cancels Prom-O-Rama in light of corona virus concerns

JAZZ HARVEY SIFTS THROUGHRACKS OF DRESSES LOOKING FORHER CINDERELLA OUTFIT.

JAZZEVERY SINCE I WAS YOUNG I HAVEALWAYS LIKED TO JUST DRESS UP.SHE'S A UNIVERSITY HIGH SCHOOLNINTH GRADER ATTENDING HERFIRST PROM.

SHE'S INCINDERELLA'S CLOSET... A LOCALNONPROFIT ORGANIZATION THATGIVES FREE DRESSES OUT.

JAZZSAYS PROM WOULDN'T HAVE BEENPOSSIBLE WITHOUT HAVING THISOPTION.

JAZZ IT'S REALLY COOLBECUASE SOMETIMES I CAN'TAFFORD IT AND JUST LIKE BEINGABLE TO HAVE SO MANY OPTIONSHERE AND I KNOW MY NIGHT ISGOING TO BE SPECIAL AND I CANREALLY MAKE IT COUNT.

MELISSAIT'S TRULY A GOOD FEELING TOKNOW THERE WAS A GIRL WHOTRULY COULDN'T GO TO PROM IFIT WASN'T FOR OUR EVENT.

THISIS MELISSA TUREAUD -- THEFOUNDER OF THIS ORGANIZATION.SHE STARTED IT 10 YEARS AGOWITH JUST 40 DRESSES AND NOWTHERE ARE ALMOST 2,000 TOCHOOSE FROM.

WE ARE HOPING TOONE DAY... MELISSA SAYS THEFUTURE LOOKS BRIGHT FORCINDERELLA'S CLOSET... BUT FORJAZZ HARVEY IT'S LOOK MORESPARKLY AND BLUE.

WE ARE AN ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY WAY TO RECYCLE YOUR DRESS SO WHY GO OUT THERE AND GET A BRAND NEW DRESS WHEN YOU CAN COME OUT AND GET ONE FOR FREE.

