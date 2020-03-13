Global  

Mount Everest closes to climbers on virus fears

Mount Everest closes to climbers on virus fears

Mount Everest closes to climbers on virus fears

Mount Everest is one of the latest high profile attractions to shutter over coronavirus fears.

Many rely on the climbing season in the Himalayas as their primary source of income.

Matthew Larotonda reports.

